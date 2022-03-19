Society Vinh Long partners with German firm in vocational training An agreement on vocational study abroad for students in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long was signed on March 18, focusing on providing consultation and career guidance for those who wish to study in dual vocational college programmes in Germany.

Society Vietnamese embassy in Germany works hard to support Vietnamese evacuee from Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy and many associations and individuals in Germany are promptly providing support to Vietnamese people who evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Germany after the country and other member states of the European Union (EU) decided to receive and grant evacuees from Ukraine temporary protection.

Society Pedestrian spaces in Hanoi resume operation The walking zone surrounding the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter in downtown Hanoi re-opened from March 18 after nearly 10 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society KOICA and central provinces renewed cooperation in mine action and rural development The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 17 signed joint agreement with the People's Committees of Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh provinces on the Korea – Vietnam Peace Village Project (KVPVP) to protect people from the multiple risks of unexploded ordnance (UXO), climate and health, and ensure their safe livelihood.