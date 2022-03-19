Vietnam’s forces save Panamanian ship in distress near Truong Sa archipelago
Panamanian vessel Pacific 07 (right) is being tugged to a location near Song Tu Tay Island for repair. (Source: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The fisheries resources surveillance and naval forces of Vietnam are working to rescue Panama-flagged Vessel Pacific 07 which encountered a breakdown while passing the waters of Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, according to the Naval Region 4 Command.
All the three generators of the ship broke down while the main engine was unable to be activated when it came to an area about 30 nautical miles east of Song Tu Tay Island, part of Khanh Hoa province’s Truong Sa island district.
On its way from Hong Hong (China) to Indonesia, the ship with 19 of its crew members being Vietnamese sent a distress signal after efforts to fix the problem failed and it faced the risk of being stranded.
At 5:30pm on March 17, Vessel KN 464 of Fisheries Resources Surveillance Team No. 4 was ordered to go to save Pacific 07. It found and approached this ship at around 1:30am on March 18.
After that, the Naval Region 4 Command deployed Vessel 905 which was performing duties in the waters of Song Tu Tay Island to move to the scene and join Vessel KN 464 in the rescue operation.
On March 18, the two rescue vessels managed to tow Pacific 07 out of the site it might be stranded at. Vessel 905 is tugging the Panamanian ship to a location near Song Tu Tay for repair./.