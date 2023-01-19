Business High exports but challenges ahead for fertiliser industry Vietnamese fertiliser exports were riding high in 2022 with an aggregate volume of 1.7 million tonnes, bringing in over 1 billion USD.

Business Vietnam's exports to EU increase 5.1% in 2022 The trade turnover between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) reached 76.3 billion USD last year, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%, according to the European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 19, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Ba Ria- Vung Tau aims for per capita GRDP of 8,200 USD in 2023 The sea tourism capital of Vietnam’s southern region, Ba Ria- Vung Tau province has set a target of a per capita Gross Domestic Product (GRDP) of about 8,231 USD (excluding crude oil and gas) this year, and increase of 620 USD compared to that 2022.