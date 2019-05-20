At the working session (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam, led by Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Quoc Cuong, had a working session with the Liaison Committee for Overseas Laotians in Vientiane on May 20.As part of the delegation’s visit to Lao from May 19-21, the session saw the sides discussing matters of shared interest. They agreed to continue cooperation and experience exchange on works related to their respective overseas citizens. They said they will create favorable conditions for the groups to stabilize their life in contribution to the nations’ socio-economic development and special relations.Attending the session, Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Khamphau Onthavan praised Vietnamese expatriates’ active contributions to Laos’ national construction and development.Highlighting recent progress of the Vietnam – Laos ties, she requested the two committees strengthen their collaboration, helping the two countries’ special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation to continue growing fruitfully.The official stated the Lao Party and State will create the best conditions possible for Vietnamese expatriates to live and integrate into the local society.Agreeing with his Lao counterpart’s viewpoints, Cuong recommended the two committees continue effectively implementing signed agreements and boost joint works in building specific cooperation plans that facilitate the overseas groups’ stable life.He also took the occasion to thank the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies for supporting the Vietnamese expat community in Lao.Earlier, the delegation paid a courtesy call to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, who asserted that the Vietnamese in Laos have always promoted their role as an important bridge for the special Vietnam-Laos ties.It also held a working session with the General Vietnamese Association in Laos and visited the Vietnamese Embassy.-VNA