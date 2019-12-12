Business Qualcomm asked to support Vietnam’s technology eco-system Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh has called on the US-based Qualcomm Incorporated to continue assisting Vietnam in developing its technology eco-system.

Business Innovation challenge for SMEs launched The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2020 was officially launched on December 12 to support the development of Vietnam’s rising technology eco-system.

Business Vietnam Airlines offers nearly 70,000 cheap tickets for Tet National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on December 12 that it is offering nearly 70,000 tickets priced from 199,000 VND (8.65 USD) per flight, exclusive of taxes and fees, to serve travelling demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business PM hails contributions by Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee The impressive results of cooperation in trade and investment between Vietnam and Japan in recent years were greatly contributed by the Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee under the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.