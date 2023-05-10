Business Demand for gold dips by 12% in Q1 Demand for gold in Vietnam fell by 12% year-on-year in the first quarter to 17.2 tonnes, according to the latest Gold Demand Trends report from the World Gold Council.

Business Durian exports forecast to boom Vietnam’s durian exports are expected to see a boom in the time ahead when the durian harvest season reaches its peak, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese business associations cooperate in industrial development The Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA) and Association for Trade Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of China’s Suzhou city on May 9 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in industrial development.

Business Renewable investors voice grievances over price negotiations, delays Wind and solar power investors continued to voice their grievances over difficulties in price negotiations and extending project deadlines with the Power Trading Company (EVNEPTC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group, the sole power distributor in the market.