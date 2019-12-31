Business Quang Binh: people more satisfied with public services The satisfaction rate of people in the central province of Quang Binh with public services increased from 8.7 to 9.1 points over the past four years.

Business Digitisation boosts Ba Ria-Vung Tau agriculture Digitisation has brought the agricultural sector in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to a new stage of development by helping farmers improve cultivation methods and optimise the use of soil, seeds, weather and market information.

Business Reference exchange rate down on December 31 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 31, down 12 VND from the previous day.