Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung prepares to dock at Cam Ranh military port in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung has arrived back at Cam Ranh Military Port, completing the sea phase of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 which took place in the northern India city of Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4.

Colonel Nguyen Van Ngan, Deputy Chief of Staff of Navy Region 4 and head of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) delegation, said it had successfully fulfilled the tasks at the drills despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.



It has actively participated in 27 out of the 30 subjects held by the organiser, achieving excellent results in many contents and was highly appreciated by participating countries, he said.



Through the exercises, the Vietnamese frigate and its crewmembers showed their capability, professional expertise and mastery of weapons and technical equipment; and improved its ability to coordinate with navies of other countries.



The participation of the Vietnamese People's Navy in the MILAN 2022 sea phase has achieved the set goals and requirements and is an important milestone that helps strengthen the existing friendship and good cooperation between the armies and navies of Vietnam and India, Ngan told Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper.



This is also one of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, contributing to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, he said./.