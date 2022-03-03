Society Some 460 Vietnamese moved out of Ukraine: Ministry About 460 Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine have been evacuated to neighbouring countries in the face of the complicated situation there, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Quang Binh tackles 230kg wartime bomb The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) on March 2 said its team in the central province of Quang Binh has safely handled a wartime bomb found by residents in Le Thuy district.

Videos Muong ethnics preserve stilt houses for tourism development Thanks to economic development, many Muong families in Ngoc Lac mountainous district in Thanh Hoa province have built houses in recent years featuring new and modern architecture. However, many families decided to keep their traditional bamboo stilt houses, especially after the district introduced a policy preserving the stilt houses in association with the development of community tourism.