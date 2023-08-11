Business Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on August 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Issuance of criteria for “made-in-Vietnam” products stuck for years Regulations on criteria for “made-in-Vietnam” products have not been issued since the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal five years ago due to difficulties in origin traceability and worries over the burden of compliance costs on enterprises, the ministry said.

Business Lending rate forecast to drop sharply in H2 Lending interest rates will drop sharply in the second half of 2023 as capital costs of commercial banks are falling, analysts forecast.

Business SMEs advised to harness cross-border e-commerce opportunities from FTAs Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam need to understand more about development trends and legal regulations related to e-commerce activities, and proactively tap cross-border e-commerce opportunities brought by new generation free trade agreements (FTAs), said insiders.