Culture - Sports Vietnam to face Singapore, India in September friendly football tournament Vietnam’s national football squad is scheduled to meet Singapore and India at an international international tournament held by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) this September as part of the FIFA International Match Calendars.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted in Germany “Vietnamese cultural space” in Germany has contributed to preserving and promoting good values as well as a unified community, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh said at the 10th anniversary of the programme on August 7.

Culture - Sports Music gala raises funds for soldiers protecting borders, islands A music gala to raise funds for soldiers and people living in border areas and islands will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 9.