Business Fishery sector seizes opportunities to boost exports Despite facing an array of difficulties in export markets and particularly challenges in removing the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the domestic fishery sector has worked out measures to make use of export opportunities.

Business Nineteen groups of products at risk of origin frauds Nineteen groups of products are at risk of origin frauds, according to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Russian company to export pork to Vietnam The Russian media said on December 26 that a company in the central province of Kursk has been licensed to export pork to Vietnam, amid limited supply in the domestic market due to African swine fever.