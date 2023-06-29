Vietnam’s gross domestic product grew about 3.72% year on year in the first half of this year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) told a press conference on March 29.

The expansion is only higher than the 1.74% recorded in the first half of 2020.

The services sector secured the highest growth, at 6.33%, fueled by domestic consumption stimulation and tourism promotion policies. In the agro-forestry-fishery sector, agriculture saw a year-on-year increase of 3.14% in added value, forestry 3.43%, and fisheries 2.77%.

According to GSO, the growth in the first half is not high, but major economic balances are ensured, the macro-economy stable, and inflation controlled at an appropriate level.

In addition, the supply of essential goods is guaranteed, and goods procurement and domestic consumption promoted. The agriculture, forestry, and fishery sector maintained a stable growth rate, ensuring the supply of food and essential goods./.

VNA