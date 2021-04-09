Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on April 9, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Argentina look towards balanced trade The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is ready to work with Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino to boost economic, trade, and investment ties between the two nations, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai has said.

Business Kien Giang making every effort to fight IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has completed 98.6 percent of its plan to equip fishing vessels with cruise control devices as part of measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Business First VinGroup smart e-buses hit the streets The Vinbus Ecology Transport Services Limited Liability Company (VinBus), a member of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate VinGroup, launched the first smart e-bus service in the country on April 8.