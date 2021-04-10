Vietnam’s growth could rise to 7.2 percent in 2022, the IMF said.

Its unemployment rate is projected to drop to 2.7 percent this year from 3.3 percent last year, and continue to be down to 2.4 percent in 2022.

For the group of ASEAN-5 countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, IMF predicted that its economy will respectively expand 4.9 percent and 6 percent in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, the Philippines is forecast to top the group with 6.9 percent, Malaysia and Vietnam will share the second place at 6.5 percent, while Indonesia is expected to grow at 4.3 percent and Thailand 2.6 percent.

However, Vietnam will overtake the Philippines to climb to the top by 2022, IMF said./.

VNA