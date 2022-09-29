The three months posted such high growth as the same period last year which saw the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out strongly and seriously affecting production and business activities.

With upbeat signs reported in almost all aspects between January and September, the GDP was estimated to rise 8.83% for the period, the highest nine-month growth recorded in 2011-2022.

In the context, the GSO also pointed out that the agro-forestry-fishery sector grew by 2.99% in the first nine months.

The industry and construction, meanwhile, increased by 9.44%; and service rose by 10.57%.

Regarding GDP use, final consumption expenditure climbed 7.26% over the same period last year; accumulated assets rose by 5.59%; exports of goods and services up 8.94%; and imports of goods and services up 4.74%./.

