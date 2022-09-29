Vietnam’s GDP rises by 13.67% in third quarter: statistics office
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 13.67% in the third quarter, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The three months posted such high growth as the same period last year which saw the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out strongly and seriously affecting production and business activities.
With upbeat signs reported in almost all aspects between January and September, the GDP was estimated to rise 8.83% for the period, the highest nine-month growth recorded in 2011-2022.
In the context, the GSO also pointed out that the agro-forestry-fishery sector grew by 2.99% in the first nine months.
The industry and construction, meanwhile, increased by 9.44%, contributing 41.79%; and service rose by 10.57%.
Regarding GDP use, final consumption expenditure climbed 7.26% over the same period last year; accumulated assets rose by 5.59%; exports of goods and services up 8.94%; and imports of goods and services up 4.74%.
Head of the GSO Nguyen Thi Huong speaks at the September 29 press conference that releases the third quarter and nine-month growth statistics (Photo: VNA)Head of the GSO Nguyen Thi Huong said in the period, ministries, sectors and localities have drastically implemented the Government’s resolutions serving the nation’s programme for recovery and socio-economic growth.
As a result, macro-economy was stabilised, inflation put under control, major balances ensured, monetary and fiscal policies conducted flexibly and effectively, business investment environment improved positively, and social security guaranteed, she noted./.