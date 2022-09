Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Head of the GSO Nguyen Thi Huong speaks at the September 29 press conference that releases the third quarter and nine-month growth statistics (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s gross domestic product GDP ) grew by 13.67% in the third quarter , according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).The three months posted such high growth as the same period last year which saw the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out strongly and seriously affecting production and business activities.With upbeat signs reported in almost all aspects between January and September, the GDP was estimated to rise 8.83% for the period, the highest nine-month growth recorded in 2011-2022.In the context, the GSO also pointed out that the agro-forestry-fishery sector grew by 2.99% in the first nine months The industry and construction, meanwhile, increased by 9.44%, contributing 41.79%; and service rose by 10.57%.Regarding GDP use, final consumption expenditure climbed 7.26% over the same period last year; accumulated assets rose by 5.59%; exports of goods and services up 8.94%; and imports of goods and services up 4.74%.Head of the GSO Nguyen Thi Huong said in the period, ministries, sectors and localities have drastically implemented the Government’s resolutions serving the nation’s programme for recovery and socio-economic growth.As a result, macro-economy was stabilised, inflation put under control, major balances ensured, monetary and fiscal policies conducted flexibly and effectively, business investment environment improved positively, and social security guaranteed, she noted./.