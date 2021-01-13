World Japan adjusts entry policy for foreigners Japan will suspend the entry of business people from 11 countries and territories, including Vietnam, into the country as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo News reported on January 13.

World Russian expert believes a bright future awaits Vietnam A leading Russian expert on Vietnamese studies expressed his belief in a bright future for Vietnam in an article published in the “Multipolar World” magazine on January 12.

World AO/dioxin still causes sufferings for generations of Vietnamese: German daily Fifty years ago the US stopped spraying Agent Orange (AO) through Vietnam, however, people still suffer from severe hereditary defects to this day, wrote a recent article published by German daily newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau (FR).