Business OUB maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5 percent The Singapore-based United Overseas Bank has maintained its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent and core inflation rate at 3.7 percent of core inflation rate in 2022, but predicted that inflation may reach 5 percent in 2023 due to multiple risks and challenges.

Business Vietnam, Australia promote trade, investment partnership The Australia-Vietnam Business Council (AVBC) held a conference in Sydney on June 23 to promote trade and investment partnerships through the strengthening of the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy that was reached between the two countries in late 2021.

Business Vietnam, Thailand strengthen business connectivity Vietnam welcomes Thai enterprises and creates optimal conditions for them to invest in the areas of Thailand’s strengths and Vietnam’s potential, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan affirmed on June 23.

Business Vietnam promotes trade, investment in two Swiss economic hubs The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has promoted trade and investment in the cities of Zurich and Lugano in two separate events held earlier this month with the help of local authorities and corporations Fidinam Group and Bellecapital Group which are doing business in Vietnam.