Business Textile enterprises' results mixed in second half of 2022 Textile and garment export turnover in the first six months of 2022 is estimated to increase 23% on-year to about 22 billion USD, reaching the highest level ever, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association.

Business Vietjet reopens Hanoi - Busan (RoK) air route Budget airline Vietjet Air on July 1 resumed its air route linking Hanoi and Busan, a beautiful coastal city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Bright outlook predicted for rice exports As many countries in the world have limited food exports to guarantee domestic food security, rice – a staple in most of Asia – is forecast to witness surging prices in the time ahead, which is said to be a chance for Vietnam – one of the world’s largest rice exporters.

Business Siem Reap - Da Nang air route resumed Flight K6 840 departed from Siem Reap of Cambodia at 3:35 pm on July 1 and landed safely at Da Nang International Airport at 5:35pm on the same day.