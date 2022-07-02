Vietnam's HDPE pellets not subject to safeguarding duties in Philippines
The Philippine Tariff Commission (TC) has announced the final conclusion on a safeguard investigation on High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pellets imported from many countries, including Vietnam.
Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippine Tariff Commission (TC) has announced the final conclusion on a safeguard investigation on High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pellets imported from many countries, including Vietnam.
According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s Trade Remedies Authority, TC proposed the imposition of 2% safeguarding duties on the product within three years to prevent the adverse impacts caused by imported HDPE pellets on the domestic production.
However, the authority said that the HDPE pellets imported from Vietnam is not subject to the tax rate, as Vietnam is on the list of developing countries with the import volume of under 3%.
In the next two weeks, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will give an official decision on the issue.
On June 3, DTI decided not to impose any safeguarding duties on Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) pellets imported from Vietnam as there was no increase in imports of LLDPE pellets and granules, both in absolute terms and relative to domestic production, during the period of investigation from 2015 to June 2021./.
According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s Trade Remedies Authority, TC proposed the imposition of 2% safeguarding duties on the product within three years to prevent the adverse impacts caused by imported HDPE pellets on the domestic production.
However, the authority said that the HDPE pellets imported from Vietnam is not subject to the tax rate, as Vietnam is on the list of developing countries with the import volume of under 3%.
In the next two weeks, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will give an official decision on the issue.
On June 3, DTI decided not to impose any safeguarding duties on Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) pellets imported from Vietnam as there was no increase in imports of LLDPE pellets and granules, both in absolute terms and relative to domestic production, during the period of investigation from 2015 to June 2021./.