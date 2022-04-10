Vietnam’s honorary consulate in Japan’s Mie prefecture becomes operational
Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Hong Nam (right) and honorary consul Moriyuki Taniguchi (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam’s honorary consulate office in Japan’s Mie prefecture officially came into operation on April 9, with Moriyuki Taniguchi, a Japanese national, as its head.
At a working session with Taniguchi, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Hong Nam expressed his hope that the honorary consul will contribute to boosting the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership, and support Vietnamese in Mie as well as Japanese firms that want to invest in Vietnam.
Taniguchi promised to make every effort to fulfill his assigned tasks and contribute to the bilateral ties.
The same day, the office organised a seminar on cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Mie, during which Ambassador Nam stressed that the Vietnam-Japan relationship is at its best ever.
Politicians, scholars and businesspeople in Mie expressed their wish to step up cooperation with Vietnam.
Mie has established the Japan-Vietnam friendship parliamentary alliance, with more than 20 members, aiming to enhance the relations between Mie and Vietnamese localities, heard the seminar./.