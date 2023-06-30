Italy’s ristretto landed first place and the Vietnamese coffee came in at a close second.

TasteAtlas noted Vietnam’s use of Robusta coffee, widely grown in the country, particularly in Dak Lak province in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) region.

Vietnam’s genuine way of making coffee isn't replicated en masse anywhere else in the world.

Boiled water is poured into a metal coffee filter that rests on top of a glass. Strong coffee drops into the glass and mixes with a pool of sweet condensed milk and ice.

The result is a highly morish drink that packs a strong punch.

Vietnamese iced coffee came into being in HCM City where it was traditionally available on street corners. Now it is present all around the country, including in five-star hotels and even abroad in Vietnamese-style coffee shops./.

VNA