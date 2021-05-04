Politics Infographic 9.1 million people aged 15 and above affected by COVID-19 As many as 9.1 million Vietnamese people aged 15 and above were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of this year, according to the Department of Population and Labour Statistics under the General Statistics Office.

Politics Infographic Vietnam News Agency tops ICT Index for 4th straight year The Vietnam News Agency has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application among ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government that do not provide public services, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 4th consecutive year.

Politics Infographic Vietnam chairs UNSC’s debate on enhancing confidence-building As President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnam organised a high-level open debate on the role of regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution on April 19 via both in-person and online forms.

Politics Infographic Major economic development targets by 2030 The positive achievements in socio-economic development in 2020 amid the prevalence of COVID-19 have offered Vietnam a further premise for the successful realisation of its socio-economic development targets this year.