The General Statistics Office said Vietnam’s industrial production index rose 11.2 percent on-year in the first eight months of this year.

The growth, higher than the 8.2 percent in the same period last year, was mainly fuelled by crude oil production, which expanded by 520 percent in July respectively, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Some sectors in the secondary industry also saw high growth, such as coal production, up 120 percent; refined oil production, mineral mining support services, and electronics, among others.

Many primary products rose substantially against the same period last year, including oil and gas, handsets components, and liquefied petroleum gas.

Among localities recording higher growth in industrial production against 2017’s corresponding period, the northern port city of Hai Phong led with growth of 24 percent. It was followed by Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Thai Nguyen and Hai Duong provinces-VNA