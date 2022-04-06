The positive rise, much higher than the 6.44 percent seen in the first quarter of last year, contributed 2.4 percentage points to the economy's growth in the first quarter this year.



Key industries that recorded high increases in Q1 include clothing (up 24 percent), machinery and equipment (16 percent), and metal production (10 percent), among others.



On the contrary, several industries saw a decline in industrial production, such as rubber and plastic products, maintenance and installation of machinery and equipment, refined petroleum products and crude oil and natural gas.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade, meanwhile, said it was necessary to ensure an adequate supply of raw materials for energy production, business recovery, and socio-economic development in the coming months./.

VNA