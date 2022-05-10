Vietnam's industrial production soars in Jan-April
The index of industrial production in January - April period continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, the General Statistics Office said.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam – an active member in developing Southeast Asian sports
The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi and 11 other localities across Vietnam, marking the second time the country has hosted the regional sporting event.
See more
InfographicSustainable Macadamia Development Scheme
The government recently promulgated Decision No. 344/QD-TTg approving the Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050.
InfographicADB: Vietnam set for a strong economic rebound
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) maintained its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent in 2022 and projected the economy to further expand by 6.7 percent in 2023.
InfographicNine items reach export turnover of over 2 billion USD
In Q1/2022, there were nine export commodities recording turnover of at least 2 billion USD, accounting for 71.73 percent of the total export value.
InfographicVietnam’s overseas investment reaches 211.5 million USD
According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the sharp increase was largely attributed to extra investment from Vietnam injected into overseas projects.
InfographicVietnam's apparel exports in Q1 2022 jumps 22.5%
Vietnam's apparel exports in Q1 2022 jumped 22.5% year - on - year to 8.8 billion USD.