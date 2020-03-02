Business HCM City a fertile land for start-ups Ho Chi Minh City is implementing programmes meant to create a launch pad for start-ups and offer favourable conditions for new companies to develop.

Business HCM City: February retail sales, service revenue drop Total retail sales of goods and service revenue in Ho Chi Minh City approximated 239.27 trillion VND (10.4 billion USD) in February, down 5.4 percent month on month but up 11.2 percent year on year.

Business Da Nang needs 20,000 social houses by 2030 The central city of Da Nang is focusing on developing social housing so as to meet increasing demand of local people.

Business German businesses keen on Vietnam's healthcare sector German healthcare enterprises are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market, particularly with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) expected to come into effect this summer, a survey has revealed.