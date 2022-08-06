ASEAN Indonesian economy posts higher growth in Q2 Indonesia’s economy expanded 5.44 % in the second quarter of 2022, up slightly from the 5.01% growth recorded in the first quarter according to Statistics Indonesia.

ASEAN Malaysia disburses over 4 billion USD under wage subsidy programme Malaysia has disbursed 20.92 billion RM (4.72 billion USD) of wage subsidies through its Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) to 357,895 employers, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said in the 105th People’s Financial Report released on August 4.

ASEAN India keen on expanding partnership with ASEAN India hopes to further expand partnerships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministerial Meeting that took place in Phnom Penh on August 4.

World Mekong Institute awarded ASEAN Prize 2021 ASEAN has awarded the ASEAN Prize 2021 to the Mekong Institute in recognition of its long-standing contributions to promoting ASEAN awareness and strengthening regional cooperation towards sustainable development and economic growth, especially for the Greater Mekong Sub-region.