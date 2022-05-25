Visitors at the event (Photo: VNA) Visitors at the event

To quickly boost the digital economy, Vietnam needs joint efforts by the entire political system and, especially, IT and software enterprises, Khoa added, pointing out that those firms should create quality digital transformation platforms and solutions, press on with developing related technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, and assist agencies, organisations, and businesses nationwide to carry out digital transformation.The two-day summit aims to provide an overall view of digital transformation in Vietnam, share information and experience, while introducing technological models and solutions to help accelerate the process.Participants are set to look into issues relevant to a digital government, a digital economy, and digital enterprises. There are also two panel discussions where representatives from 11 regional countries will share experience in this field. An exhibition on digital transformation solutions is also taking place at the event./.