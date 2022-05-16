Vietnam’s Jujitsu team wraps up SEA Games 31 with two gold medals
Vietnam's Jujitsu artists Phung Thi Hue and Dao Hong Son brought home two more gold medals on May 15 as the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) carried on.
Dao Hong Son triumphs the men's Jujitsu Ne-Waza NOGI 56kg on May 15. (Photo: VNA)
Hue championed the women’s Ne-Waza NOGI 45kg after defeating her Philippine opponent Co Jollirine who was awarded a silver medal. Thailand’s Sakaew Tadaporn and Cambodia’s Mab Sokhouy both finished third.
Dao Hong Son beated Tang Yong Siang from Singapore to secure the first spot in the men’s Ne-Waza NOGI 56kg. Tang claimed the silver while Cortez Jan Vincent Cortez of the Philippines and Keadnin Komkrit of Thailand both earned bronzes.
It was the last day of competitions for the Vietnamese Jujitsu team. So far, the team won two golds, one silver and two bronzes at the games./.