Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: tickets sold out for men’s football finals All the 20,000 tickets have been sold for the final of the men’s football at the ongoing SEA Games 31 after being put up for sale online on March 15 morning.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Sports spirit wins over pandemic Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, SEA Games 31 has been taking place with the thrills, all the pageantry and determination of the participating sports delegations, according to an article on news.yahoo.com.

Culture - Sports Five golds for Vietnam in SEA Games 31’s athletics Vietnam pocketed five gold medals in SEA Games 31's athletics competitions on May 15, and this makes its target of 15-17 golds set for the sport of the Games achievable.