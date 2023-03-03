Business Measures sought to boost Mekong Delta shrimp sector growth An aquaculture conference was held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 3 to discuss how to boost the shrimp sector's development.

Business Railway, seaport networks need to be arteries of economy: Deputy PM The railway network connecting economic hubs and seaports needs to be designed as the key arteries of the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said at a meeting with the Ministry of Transport and relevant departments on March 2.

Business Vietnam boasts high potential to become new global production hub: expert Vietnam has high potential to become a new production hub of the world in the context of the current transition of the supply chain, said Dr. Ho Quoc Tuan, a senior lecturer at Bristol University in the UK.

Business Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative plays role in raising Vietnam’s FDI attractiveness: meeting The Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative (VJJI) has significantly contributed to improving the domestic business environment and raising Vietnam’s competitiveness in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, an official from the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has said.