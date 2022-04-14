Vietnam’s largest auto show to return in October
The Vietnam Motor Show (VMS), the largest of its kind in Vietnam, will return this October following two years of postponement due to the COVID-19 impact.
Hanoi (VNA) -
The show will get underway at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26 - 30.
At least 11 automakers, including Audi, Honda, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Mitsubishi, MG, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo, have registered to participate in the show, according to the organisers.
In addition to members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) and the Vietnam Car Importers Association (VIVA), the event will see the participation of several manufacturers and importers of motorcycles, along with a number of businesses in the supporting industry.
Workshops and conferences will also be held on the sidelines of the event, including one to discuss the global trend of electrified vehicles and the future development of the Vietnamese automobile industry.
The national motor show had previously been postponed in 2020 and 2021./.