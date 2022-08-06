Health PM urges maintaining vigilance against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to maintain vigilance against COVID-19 while addressing a meeting in Hanoi on August 6.

Health Vietnam logs 2,074 COVID-19 cases on August 5 Vietnam recorded 2,074 COVID-19 cases on August 5, which is the fifth consecutive day the daily number of new cases has exceeded 2,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Draft resolution aims to ensure drugs, medical equipment supplies The Government Office on August 5 released a notice highlighting conclusions made by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at a meeting on building a Government draft resolution on ensuring medicine, medical equipment and payment of medical examination and treatment expenses covered by health insurance.