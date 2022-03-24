Business Advantech Vietnam, VinBigData team up to provide AI-based solutions Advantech Vietnam and VinBigData, a technology arm of VinGroup, on March 24 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for customers in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

Business Vietnam works to foster farm produce exports to US Batches of agro-forestry-aquatic products of Vietnam have been shipped to the US in the first two months, offering chances for the country to accelerate exports to a major but challenging market of the world.

Business Deputy PM stresses Vietnam’s support for stronger economic ties in Francophonie community Vietnam strongly supports efforts by the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to promote economic cooperation and connect businesses in French-speaking countries, and as an active and responsible member of the OIF, Vietnam will keep actively joining these efforts.