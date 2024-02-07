Vietnam’s longevity wishes, gift to reach former Lao leader on 100th birthday
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on February 7 handed Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone letters of best wishes from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtai Siphandone on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which falls on February 8.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (L) presents a gift from Party General Secreatry Nguyen Phu Trong to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the event (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on February 7 handed Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone letters of best wishes from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtai Siphandone on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which falls on February 8.
In their letters, the leaders wrote the Vietnamese Party, State and people highly value Khamtai Siphandone’s dedication and brainpower, highlighting his important role in the Lao revolutionary cause and in consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.
At the handover event, the diplomat affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State, and people will work together with their Lao counterparts to protect, foster, deepen the special solidarity shared between the two countries across all fields, bringing about mutual benefits and contributing to maintaining peace in the region and the world.
The Lao PM thanked the Vietnamese Party and State leaders for their letters, flowers, and gifts, considering them a testament to the enduring bonds of the bilateral ties./.