Vietnam’s mainland may be hit by 3-5 storms from now to early 2023
There will be 8-10 storms and tropical depressions in the East Sea from now to February 2023, of which from three to five storms are likely to directly affect Vietnam’s mainland, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
From October-November, the central and southern regions are forecast to experience higher-than-average rainfall. The southern region may also suffer unseasonal rains in the first months of 2023.
The whole nation is warned to maintain their watch against dangerous weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and hails.
A house's roof blown away in a storm (Photo: VNA)This year, the northern region is predicted to be hit by early cold waves, with the temperature in the first months of winter likely to be lower than the average of many previous years.
From September-December, two or three heavy floods may hit the central and Central Highlands regions.
People are advised to keep a close watch on weather forecasts and warnings of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, and seriously follow local authorities’ disaster response measures./.