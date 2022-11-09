Business Binh Duong still an FDI magnet in the south The additional 2.7 billion USD poured into Binh Duong in the first 10 months of 2022 has helped the southern industrial hub rank second in Vietnam in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.

Business HCM City hosts int’l exhibitions on processing & packaging, water treatment The 15th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2022) and the 13th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition & Conference (Vietwater 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 9.

Business Vietnamese exporters having advantages in UK: trade counsellor Vietnam is having advantages in the British market, and Vietnamese exporters know how to utilise them, a diplomat has said.