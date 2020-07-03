Vietnam's Manufacturing PMI highest in 10 months
Vietnam's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in June reached its highest level in 10 months.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam's trade surplus tops 4 billion USD
Within the first six months of this year, Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of over 4 billion USD.
See more
InfographicGDP in H1 increases 1.81 percent
Vietnam’s GDP increased 1.81 percent year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, the lowest half-year growth pace since 2011.
InfographicPotential impacts of EVFTA on economic growth
EVFTA may contribute to the increase of Vietnam’s GDP and export turnover to the EU compared to previously.
InfographicFDI attraction reaches nearly 14 bln USD in five months
Vietnam attracted a total of 13.9 billion USD in FDI in the first five months of this year, a fall of 17 percent year-on-year.
InfographicFive-month agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus nearly 3.3bn USD
The agro-forestry-fishery sector recorded a trade surplus of close to 3.3 billion USD in the first five months of 2020, a decline of a mere 2.3 percent year-on-year.
InfographicCPI down in May
The consumer price index (CPI) in May decreased by 0.03 percent against the previous month and 1.24 percent against last December, but increased by 4.39 percent year-on-year.