The meat counter at Coopmart Can Tho. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s import of meat and meat products is not expected to increase dramatically later this year thanks to abundant supply at home that basically meets demand, according to experts from the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Import-Export Management.



Data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed that Vietnam imported 191,580 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 417.75 million USD in the third quarter this year, up 4.4% in volume and 24.4% in value from the same period last year.



India, the US, Brazil, the Republic of Korea and Russia were the biggest exporters of meat and meat products to Vietnam in the period. India took the lead with 37,350 tonnes valued at 125.84 million USD, up 164.9% in volume and 180.7% in value year-on-year.



In particular, import of pork continued with the downward trend due to slow demand recovery while that of beef, poultry and buffalo meat was on the rise.



In the third quarter, Vietnam spent 67.07 million USD on importing 31,760 tonnes of pork, down 24.4% in volume and 30.6% in value on an annualised basis.



Brazil, Russia, Germany, Canada and Poland were the biggest suppliers of pork to Vietnam. Brazil topped the list with 11,790 tonnes worth 25.6 million USD, up 8% in volume and down 2.2% in value./.