Head of Monsoon Music Festival, music producer Quoc Trung at a press conference in Hanoi on May 29.

(Photo: courtesy of Thanh Viet Production)

Vietnam’s biggest music festival, Monsoon Music Festival, will return in November after a hiatus in 2018, its organisers announced on May 28.In November 2017, they said that that year could be the festival's last as local authorities didn't want the festival to take place again at the former Imperial Citadel of Thang Long due to its historical significance.However, the festival’s founder and head of its organising board, composer and music producer Quoc Trung, has persuaded local cultural authorities and other relevant bodies to let the party go ahead at the 10,000-capacity venue.“The vast grass grounds of the Imperial Citadel on Hoang Dieu Street are just for non-commercial events. I have to reiterate that the festival is not profitable and for the community. We run this festival without profit in mind. My wish is to develop it to become one of most prestigious international music festivals of the region,” said Trung.According to him, over four editions since its debut in 2013, the festival has received more than 200 artists from 20 countries and territories, and 125,000 attendees.The event was nominated at the ‘Vietnamese Grammy’ Devotion Awards for four consecutive years and won the award for Music Show/Festival of the Year in 2015.The festival has also been celebrated as part of Hanoi’s long-term cultural development plan, which was approved by the city’s People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.“We got approval to continue the festival last year, but, due to a time crunch, we could not handle everything. Normally, to ensure every step of the festival can be perfect, we have to start the preparation a year in advance,” Trung said.This year, the festival will take place from November 1 to 3, with no details announced on performers as yet.The organisers have also launched an appreciation programme 'Super Fans Wanted' which will expire on June 11, with 100 people who attended all previous editions set to receive free tickets to Monsoon in 2019.Previous editions of the festival have featured performances by Grammy-winning soul singer Joss Stone, best-selling string quartet Bond and the world-famous rock band Scorpions.-VNA