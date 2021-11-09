NanoDragon, a nano-layer cubesat satellite which weighs around four kilograms, was developed by the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology. The development of the NanoDragon satellite is part of the center’s "made in Vietnam" small satellite development roadmap.

The moment NanoDragon was launched into space has gone into history and marked a new development milestone of Vietnam's space industry.

NanoDragon was delivered to Japan on August 11 and tested at the Uchinoura Space Centre from August 16-17 before being officially transferred to the JAXA.

Previously, JAXA had to stop launching Epsilon-5 thrice on October 1, October 7 and November 7 due to ground radar issue, and unfavorable weather./.

