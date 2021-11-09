Sci-Tech Launch of NanoDragon into space affirms capacity of Vietnam’s space industry: Ambassador The launch of made-in-Vietnam satellite NanoDragon has gone into history and marked a new development milestone of Vietnam’s space industry, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said following the successful launch on November 9 morning at the Uchinoura Space Centre in Kagoshima prefecture.

Sci-Tech Minister calls on OVs to contribute more to homeland's development As Vietnam is facing many challenges, including restructuring to improve productivity, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, climate change adaptation and sustainable development, Vietnam always welcomes initiatives to contribute to the country’s development and wants to bring its solutions to supply the international market, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Sci-Tech JAXA: Launch of NanoDragon satellite suspended to November 9 The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on November 6 announced the delay of the launch of its fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket that is expected to carry nine small satellites, including Vietnam’s NanoDragon.

Sci-Tech Third Industry 4.0 Summit and Expo to be held The third Industry 4.0 Summit and Expo themed “Accelerating modernisation and industrialisation in digital era” will be held both online and offline from November 9 to December 6.