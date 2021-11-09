Vietnam’s NanoDragon satellite successfully separates from rocket
Vietnam's NanoDragon satellite successfully separated from Japan's fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket at 11:07 am (Japan time), flying in outer space by itself.
NanoDragon was the last satellite launched into outer space by Epsilon-5, which also carried eight other small satellites of Japan. At 11:30 am, NanoDragon flew over Vietnam’s space for the first time.
Previously, at 9:55 am (local time), Epsilon-5 was successfully launched into outer space from the Uchinoura Space Centre in Japan's Kagoshima prefecture.
According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the satellites launched into outer space this time are part of JAXA's second "Innovative satellite technology demonstration" programme.
NanoDragon, a nano-layer cubesat satellite which weighs around four kilogrammes, was developed by the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology. The development of the NanoDragon satellite is part of VNSC's "made in Vietnam" small satellite development roadmap.
It was delivered to Japan on August 11 and tested at the Uchinoura Space Centre from August 16-17 before being officially transferred to the JAXA for launching.
The VNSC also successfully developed the 1-kg-microsatellite PicoDragon, and the 50-kg satellite MicroDragon, which were launched into orbit in 2013 and 2019, respectively./.