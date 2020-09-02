Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Egypt, South Africa The Vietnamese Embassy in Cairo held an event on September 1 to introduce the culture and image of Vietnamese people to local friends on the occasion of the 75th National Day of Vietnam.

Politics AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity Over the last four decades, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has become one of the most outstanding inter-parliamentary models in Asia and a symbol of solidarity, cooperation, and unity in diversity within the ASEAN Community.

Politics Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.