Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Simon Bolivar Boulevard and the Monument and tomb of national hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam's 75th National Day (September 2).
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Simon Bolivar Boulevard and the Monument and tomb of national hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam's 75th National Day (September 2).
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen said that the date of September 2, 1945 opened up a new era for Vietnam, an era of national independence and socialism.
From an unknown nation, Vietnam has become an active, positive and responsible member of the international community, with diplomatic relations with 189 countries, and a rising position in the world.
The diplomat said that Vietnam and Venezuela have shared a close traditional friendship. The Government and people of Vietnam always treasure the ties with Venezuela and are willing to support the Government and people of Venezuela in their struggle to protect national independence, sovereignty as well as in national development, said Duyen.
During an online interview granted to Buena Vibra programme of the National Television of Venezuela, Duyen introduced the history of Vietnam and major milestones of the country, as well as achievements that Vietnam has gained over the past 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (renewal) policy. He also highlighted the outcomes of the Vietnam-Venezuela partnership over the past 30 years.
On the occasion, local newspapers Correo del Orinoco and Aporrea ran Duyen’s article, which reviews the 75-year development path of Vietnam and the country’s future orientations.
Also on September 1, addressing a celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile, Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand lauded the long-lasting friendship between Vietnam and Chile.
He held that the two countries share common interests in trade facilitation, sustainable growth and cooperate in different issues, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allamand said the two countries have shown a model of coordination at multilateral forums such as APEC and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC). Both nations are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans–Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), so that they can promote two-way trade for the direct interests of both countries, he said.
On the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa wrote an article on Vietnam’s 75-year development from a divided nation to a united country, and from a war-torn state to a nation with new face and position in the world arena.
The ambassador underlined that with the giant steps in the 75-year path, Vietnam is becoming closer to the goal of “prosperous people, strong country, democracy, equality and civilisation.”
Despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has maintained its stability with GDP in the first half of 2020 reaching nearly 2 percent and trade surplus of nearly 11 billion USD.
So far, Vietnam has managed to control the pandemic effectively, she noted, adding that the Vietnamese Government is focusing on performing the role of driving development and reform, sustainable economic restructuring, self-reliance and transformation into digital economy, considering the satisfaction of businesses and people as the criteria for assessment of its efficiency.
According to the ambassador, Vietnam has showing strong performance as ASEAN Chair 2020, President of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council with many activities and important initiatives.
So far, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 189 out of 193 member states of the UN, while sharing stable and long-term partnerships with 30 strategic and comprehensive partners, creating a firm foundation for the country to work with partners to lift up cooperation for benefit of each country and for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen said that the date of September 2, 1945 opened up a new era for Vietnam, an era of national independence and socialism.
From an unknown nation, Vietnam has become an active, positive and responsible member of the international community, with diplomatic relations with 189 countries, and a rising position in the world.
The diplomat said that Vietnam and Venezuela have shared a close traditional friendship. The Government and people of Vietnam always treasure the ties with Venezuela and are willing to support the Government and people of Venezuela in their struggle to protect national independence, sovereignty as well as in national development, said Duyen.
During an online interview granted to Buena Vibra programme of the National Television of Venezuela, Duyen introduced the history of Vietnam and major milestones of the country, as well as achievements that Vietnam has gained over the past 35 years of implementing the “Doi Moi” (renewal) policy. He also highlighted the outcomes of the Vietnam-Venezuela partnership over the past 30 years.
On the occasion, local newspapers Correo del Orinoco and Aporrea ran Duyen’s article, which reviews the 75-year development path of Vietnam and the country’s future orientations.
Also on September 1, addressing a celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile, Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand lauded the long-lasting friendship between Vietnam and Chile.
He held that the two countries share common interests in trade facilitation, sustainable growth and cooperate in different issues, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allamand said the two countries have shown a model of coordination at multilateral forums such as APEC and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC). Both nations are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans–Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), so that they can promote two-way trade for the direct interests of both countries, he said.
On the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa wrote an article on Vietnam’s 75-year development from a divided nation to a united country, and from a war-torn state to a nation with new face and position in the world arena.
The ambassador underlined that with the giant steps in the 75-year path, Vietnam is becoming closer to the goal of “prosperous people, strong country, democracy, equality and civilisation.”
Despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has maintained its stability with GDP in the first half of 2020 reaching nearly 2 percent and trade surplus of nearly 11 billion USD.
So far, Vietnam has managed to control the pandemic effectively, she noted, adding that the Vietnamese Government is focusing on performing the role of driving development and reform, sustainable economic restructuring, self-reliance and transformation into digital economy, considering the satisfaction of businesses and people as the criteria for assessment of its efficiency.
According to the ambassador, Vietnam has showing strong performance as ASEAN Chair 2020, President of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council with many activities and important initiatives.
So far, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 189 out of 193 member states of the UN, while sharing stable and long-term partnerships with 30 strategic and comprehensive partners, creating a firm foundation for the country to work with partners to lift up cooperation for benefit of each country and for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.