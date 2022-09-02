Politics Russian expert praises Vietnam’s contributions at international arena Vietnam has recorded remarkable achievements in many fields in the contemporary world in the recent period, said head of the Eurasian Ideas Foundation (EIF) Grigory Trofimchuk of his recent visit to the Hanoi-Moscow multifunctional complex (Incentra) in the Russian capital city.

Politics National Day celebrations in Malaysia, Czech Republic, Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia held a banquet on September 1 to mark the 77th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnamese police ready to join UN peacekeeping forces A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Duy Ngoc is attending the third United Nations Chief of Police Summit (UNCOPs) in New York from August 30 – September 3.

Politics Vietnam wishes to collaborate with UN in digital transformation: ambassador Vietnam wishes to collaborate with the UN on digital transformation in both policy formulation and implementation, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the international organisation has stated.