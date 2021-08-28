Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Canada, Malaysia
The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada held a get-together on August 27 to celebrate the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong highlighted the significance of the victory of the August Revolution in 1945 and the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (Socialist Republic of Vietnam now).
The ambassador underlined that despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese economy has still maintained positive growth, showing the confidence of foreign investors in the country.
From a poor country, Vietnam has become one of the 16 most successful emerging economies in the world with a rising position in the world arena, he noted.
Phong highly valued the support from foreign friends and international organisations during the country’s cause of national construction and defence as well as COVID-19 prevention and control at present.
He expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to receive more assistance in vaccines as well as support in promoting production and import-export of medical equipment and medicine.
For his part, Paul Thoppil, Assistant Deputy Minister, Asia-Pacific at Global Affairs Canada, affirmed his country’s unshakable solidarity with Vietnam, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada has recently donated 3.5 million CAD (2.77 million USD) to the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, he said, adding that the country is working to increase global vaccine access through the COVAX Facility.
Highlighting the diverse partnership between Canada and Vietnam, he noted that since 1990, Canada has provided 1.7 billion CAD to socio-economic development programmes in Vietnam.
Trade between Vietnam and Canada rose 12.9 percent in 2020 and 38.5 percent in the first sixth months of 2021. Vietnam and Canada are expanding cooperation in climate change response, sustainable development and green growth. Businesses of both nations are also seeking partnership in digital economy and green energy.
At the event, the embassy raised 18,000 CAD (14,000 USD) from the Vietnamese community in Canada for Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine fund.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)On August 28, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia also held a ceremony to celebrate the country's 76th National Day.
Ambassador Tran Viet Thai said that despite complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the homeland, the Party and State have paid great attention to the Vietnamese community abroad and in Malaysia in particular by bringing them home and providing them with medical equipment and finance.
The diplomat pledged to continue to accompany the community to overcome the pandemic. The embassy will make more trips to Vietnamese-inhabited areas to help them deal with their problems, he said.
At the event, Vietnamese businesses in Malaysia donated 25,000 RM (about 130 million VND) to charity activities of the embassy./.
