Politics Can Tho, Italy discuss measures to promote ties Authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Enrico Padula held a working session on August 26 to discuss ways to promot bilateral ties, especially in hi-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing, transport, logistics, finance-banking, and preservation of cultural heritage values.

Politics Official: Da Nang always welcomes US investors Da Nang always welcomes US enterprises to invest in the city, especially in hi-tech, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang has said.

Politics Vietnam plays important role in ASEAN-RoK relations: FM Park Jin Vietnam plays a crucial role in connecting the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Foreign Minister of the RoK Park Jin affirmed on August 26.

Politics Top legislator attends seminar on draft revised Law on Land National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a seminar in Hanoi on August 26 to discuss the draft revised Law on Land in accordance with the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.18-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022.