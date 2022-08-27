Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Canada
Ottawa (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada on August 26 held a ceremony to mark the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2), which gathered Canadian government and parliament officials, representatives from diplomatic corps, social organisations, and businesses, and Vietnamese expatriates.
In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Cao Phong stressed that Vietnam is looking to the future with a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.
Vietnam is a friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community, the diplomat affirmed.
He said the Vietnamese people are determined to protect independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, the people's right to self-determination, and each citizen's right to pursue happiness.
Paul Thoppil, Assistant Deputy Minister at Global Affairs Canada, expressed his admiration for the 77-year journey of Vietnam, during which the nation made an impressive transformation, becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world.
Thoppil said he is optimistic that Vietnam can become a strategic partner of Canada in the future, as the two countries continue to build a common vision of peace, stability and prosperity for ASEAN and its people.
He noted that as a country bordering the Pacific Ocean, Canada recognises the profound and growing importance of the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia.
The official stated Canada will strive to engage more deeply in the region, both bilaterally and through the regional architecture, as the sides share a common interest in ensuring the regional peace, stability, and prosperity./.