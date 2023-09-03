Politics Strengthening Vietnam - Japan extensive strategic partnership President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 4-7 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Sympathies sent to South Africa over deadly Johannesburg fire State President Vo Van Thuong on September 1 sent sympathies to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over the heavy human and property losses in the fire in Johannesburg city on August 31.

Politics Vietnam’s 78th National Day marked abroad The 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) was celebrated in various places around the world on September 1-2.

Politics Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on 78th National Day On the occasion of the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2023), leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have sent congratulations to leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam.