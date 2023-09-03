Vietnam’s National Day commemorated overseas
Hanoi (VNA) – Activities and meetings have taken place to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in Cuba, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Switzerland, and Australia.
In Cuba, the Vietnamese Embassy organised a commemoration ceremony for late President Ho Chi Minh at a park named after him in Havana.
At the event, Ambassador Le Thanh Tung highlighted the significant historical importance of September 2, 1945, for the Vietnamese people when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, marking the end of the eight decades of colonial rule and opening a new era in Vietnam's history.
Rolando Julio Rensoli, Vice President of the Cuban Union of Writers and Artists, emphasised that the president’s life and revolutionary thoughts and actions as well as the Vietnamese people’s determination and courage are a source of inspiration for Cuban people.
In the RoK, the Vietnamese national flag was displayed for the first time on Namsan Tower and Seoul City Hall from 7:30pm to 11:00pm on September 2.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung said this event helps deepen the countries’ relationship in the context of their enhanced economic, political, cultural, and diplomatic cooperation.
The Vietnamese national flag displayed on Namsan Tower (Photo: VNA)In Switzerland, Ambassador Latsamy Keomany, Permanent Representative of Laos to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland on September 1 visited and delivered National Day congratulations to the equivalent Vietnamese permanent mission.
Keomany and Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, affirmed their commitment to further strengthening the two missions’ teamwork and exerting efforts to consolidate the Vietnam-Laos special friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
Also on the occasion, a delegation of the Lao Embassy in Australia, led by Ambassador Sinchai Manivanh, visited and congratulated the Vietnamese Embassy.
Representatives of the Vietnamese and Lao embassies in Australia pose for a group photo on the occasion (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh expressed the desire for both agencies to strengthen their coordination and mutual support, deepening the ties between the two countries’ foreign ministries, contributing to the effective promotion of such collaboration within bilateral, regional and multilateral frameworks./.