Politics Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.

Politics Symposium spotlights Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence A scientific workshop in Hanoi on September 1 highlighted the significance of the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, 75 years ago.

Politics Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 1, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Politics Leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh on National Day Representatives from the Party, National Assembly, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on September 1 on the occasion of the 75th National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).