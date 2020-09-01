Vietnam’s National Day observed in Mexico
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong (Source: VNA)
Mexico City (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico has organised an event marking the 75th National Day (September 2), with the participation of the Vietnamese community in the country.
Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Hoai Duong underlined the major achievements of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam in national construction and defence, especially the remarkable successes seen in the more than three decades of “doi moi” (renovation).
He also affirmed Vietnam’s increasing position in the international arena, contributing to maintaining peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
Vietnam is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).
2020 also marks the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Mexico diplomatic relations (May 19, 1975 - 2020). The two countries’ friendship and cooperation have been further strengthened through political consultations, the joint committee on economic, trade and investment cooperation, and cooperation agreements on culture, education, and science and technology, he added.
Claudia Franco Hijuelos, Director General for Asia-Pacific at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the friendship with Vietnam - a young and dynamic Southeast Asian nation.
The two countries have remained side-by-side in handling global challenges and supported each other at multilateral forums since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, she added.
Vietnam is currently Mexico’s 14th-largest trade partner globally and the eighth-largest in the Asia-Pacific, with trade value hitting 6 billion USD last year.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is expected to further bolster bilateral economic, trade, and investment relations, she noted.
She also voiced her hope that the Mexico-Vietnam friendship and cooperation will be enhanced in the time to come for the sake of the people of both countries.
Videos featuring Vietnam’s achievements in economics and trade along with its landscapes, people, and cuisine were also screened for Mexican and international friends./.
