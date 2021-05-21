ASEAN Vietnam attends conference on Initiative for ASEAN Integration Vietnam joined nine other ASEAN member states at a regional conference held on May 21 to carry out the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) work plan IV during 2021-2025, which was adopted at the 37th ASEAN Summit last year.

World Philippine President calls for global cooperation against COVID-19 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called for global cooperation in the COVID-19 fight at the the Future of Asia Conference held virtually on May 21, underlining the need for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

World Ambassador: Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire and wishes that it would be carried out and prolong in reality, said head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy.

World Thailand ready to join efforts to boost int’l economic cooperation Thailand stands ready to join efforts to enhance regional and global economic cooperation in a post-COVID-19 world, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the International Conference on the Future of Asia, which was held in the form of video conference on May 20.