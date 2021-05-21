Vietnam’s national elections highlighted in German newspaper
Germany’s Junge Welt (Young People) newspaper ran an article on May 21 spotlighting the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure and the important contributions by the legislature to the country’s economic development over recent years.
A working session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Almost 70 million Vietnamese will go to the polls on May 23 to elect a new legislative body for the next five years.
It quoted General Secretary of the NA, head of the NA Office and head of the National Election Council (NEC) Office Bui Van Cuong as saying that as of May 15, 866 candidates are eligible to run for 500 seats in the 15th NA.
Voters will also elect deputies to People’s Councils at all levels, the paper wrote, and cited the National Election Council as saying that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters in many areas in 16 cities and provinces have been allowed to vote early.
It also provided some basic information on the NA - the highest organ of State power in Vietnam and responsible for electing the State President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and with the power to amend the constitution and pass laws.
The crucial role played by the NA and its contributions to the country’s economic development were also highlighted.
From a country with a backwards economy, it wrote, Vietnam has become one of the most dynamic economies in the world.
Figures from the Statista Research Department in Germany show that Vietnam’s GDP per capita hit over 3,400 USD in 2019 from only 550 USD in 2002, mainly because of rising average and minimum wages, while the inflation rate has remained low.
Vietnam has also seen major success in its fight against COVID-19, recording less than 5,000 infections to date, the article noted.
It quoted a conclusion from the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) held earlier this year, emphasising that Vietnam will continue on the path it has chosen, focusing on speeding up industrialisation and scientific and technological development./.