Environment Infographic Protecting oceans to save life and livelihoods This year, the World Oceans Day themed "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods" is expected to shed light on the wonder of the ocean and how it is our life source, supporting humanity and every other organism on Earth.

Environment Infographic Vietnam’s potential of biomass energy Biomass energy is energy generated or produced by living or once-living organisms. The most common biomass materials used for energy are plants and wood.