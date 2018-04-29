Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam to Chile celebrated the 43th anniversary of the liberation of southern Vietnam and national reunification (April 30, 1975) in a ceremony on April 28 which gathered the Vietnamese community in Chile and many foreign guests.



In his remarks at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Ngoc Son underscored the significance of the Victory of the Spring of 1975 that took Vietnam to the new era of independence and unification, and briefed on Vietnam’s achievements after more than three decades of “Doi Moi” (Renewal) period.



Son recalled milestones in the history of the Vietnam – Chile relations, highly speaking of progress made by the two countries in their comprehensive partnership, such as the regular exchange of visits at all levels. He highlighted the visits by Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Fidel Espinoza Sandoval to Vietnam in November 2017 and January 2018, respectively.



Two-way trade between the two sides hit a record of 1.28 billion USD, making Vietnam Chile’s largest trade partner in Southeast Asia, he noted.



The diplomat later announced a plan to set up a Chile – Vietnam chamber of commerce and to carry out a number of projects to promote Vietnam among local communities in terms of culture.



On the same day, the Vietnamese Veterans Association in Russia held a gathering in Moscow with Major General Tran Minh Son, Vietnamese Military Attaché in Russia and Chairman of Russian Union of Veterans who used to work in Vietnam Nikolai Kolesnik in attendance



Speaking at the event, the major general hailed the Vietnam War Veterans Association in Russia for its efforts to not only provide a venue for Vietnamese veterans in Russia to meet but also to support disadvantaged veterans and raise funds for people affected by natural disasters in Vietnam.



For his part, Kolesnik congratulated Vietnamese people and veterans on their victory 30 years ago and wished the Vietnamese War Veterans’ Association would grow stronger in the future.



Meanwhile, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, a meeting to mark 43rd anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) was held by the Vietnamese-Cambodian Association in Phnom Penh on April 28.



The event was attended by representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and the Vietnamese expatriates in Cambodia.



The celebration helps the Vietnamese expatriates in Cambodia promote patriotism and solidarity and turn their hearts to the home land.-VNA